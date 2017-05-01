Security Researcher and Alleged Spam Operator To Square Off In Court In Ugly Lawsuit

An anonymous reader writes: River City Media, the company accused of running a huge spam operation , has filed a lawsuit against the security researcher and the journalist who exposed their activities. In a ludicrous lawsuit complaint, the company claims the security researcher didn't just stumble upon its unprotected Rsync server, but " perpetrated a coordinated, months-long cyberattack ," during which it skirted firewall rules to access its server, used a VPN to disguise his identity, deleted critical files, and published his findings to make a name for himself as an elite security researcher.

