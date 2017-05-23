Pimp caught with call-filter app to avoid police crackdowns

South Korean authorities have found that a man arrested on suspicion of brokering prostitution had developed and sold an app that enables brothel owners to filter out calls from undercover policemen. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday, the 40-year-old man surnamed Choi, who was once a bar employee, got the idea from apps that filter out spam calls and had an unidentified app professional to create it for 3.5 million won in July 2015.

