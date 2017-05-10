New ransomware Jaff demands $3,700 pa...

New ransomware Jaff demands $3,700 payments

Read more: ITworld

Attackers behind the highly successful Locky and Bart ransomware campaigns have returned with a new creation: A malicious file-encrypting program called Jaff that asks victims for payments of around $3,700. Like Locky and Bart, Jaff is distributed via malicious spam emails sent by the Necurs botnet, according to researchers from Malwarebytes.

Chicago, IL

