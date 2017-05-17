Net neutrality 'bots' spam US regulator
Bots appear to be spamming a US regulator's website over a proposed reversal of net neutrality rules, researchers have said. According to three separate analyses, a flood of automated comments to the Federal Communications Commission was detected over the weekend.
