Massive cyber attack hits computers in 99 countries, including Turkey

A global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the United States National Security Agency has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, disrupting Britain's health system and global shipper FedEx. Cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.

