Lovelorn Guardianistas Hit by Data Leak
Lovelorn Guardianistas are being bombarded with sexually explicit spam after their email addresses were exposed on the paper's Soulmates dating site. Creepily, details from specific user's profiles have been included alongside generic smut in the spam, causing subscribers to spill their almond lattes in fear.
