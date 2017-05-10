Lawmaker targets spammers with public...

Lawmaker targets spammers with public records exemption bill

13 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

A bill set a vote in the House of Representatives Monday, May 15, would prevent the use of public records law to obtain email lists from legislative offices. Back when he was a legislator in 2012, Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson won the nickname, "the spam king," from opponents after he used public records law to obtain nearly 500,000 email addresses and crashed a state server when he tried to send large attachments to all of the recipients, according to media reports at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

