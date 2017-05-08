Judicial Watch Sues For Sally Yates' Justice Department Emails
Conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit for Sally Yates' Justice Department Emails from 1/21/17-1/31/17 . Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday asking for copies of Sally Yates' Department of Justice emails during her brief stint as Acting Attorney General.
Read more at Gateway Pundit.
