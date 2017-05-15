How Much Is Spam Hurting Your Online Fundraising? [New Study]

For their report , EveryAction studied 55 organizations and found that, on average, 18.21% of email was delivered to spam folders every month in 2016. They took a closer look at active fundraising periods and found end-of-year email fundraising took an especially big hit with spam rates jumping to 23.61% in 2016 as opposed to 8.6% for year-end fundraising in 2015.

