Guardian Soulmates users hit with spam after data exposure

12 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Users of Guardian Soulmates have been targeted with sexually explicit spam emails after their contact information was accidentally exposed on the dating site. The BBC was contacted by one user who said they had started receiving sexually explicit spam emails sent to an account they only used with the dating service.

