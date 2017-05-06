Google warns of phishing email spread...

Google warns of phishing email spreading in Docs

Just yesterday, news emerged of a new Google Drive phishing scam that attempted to trick email users into opening fake Google Docs links. When you clicked to open the document, you'd be taken to an innocent-looking web page hosted by Google .

