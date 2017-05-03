Google Docs warns customers about spam with malicious links
Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it was investigating widespread reports about a spam campaign in which recipients received emails from known contacts that asked them to click on a link to review a Google Docs document. People visit Google's booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference 2017 in Beijing, China April 28, 2017.
