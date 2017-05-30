Global ransomware damage costs predicted to exceed $5 billion in 2017, up from $325 million in 2015.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ransomware - a malware that infects computers and restricts their access to files, often threatening permanent data destruction unless a ransom is paid - has reached epidemic proportions globally. "This is the new business model and it is growing at an extraordinary rate," says Marc van Zadelhoff, General Manager, IBM Security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.