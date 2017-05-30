Global ransomware damage costs predic...

Global ransomware damage costs predicted to exceed $5 billion in 2017, up from $325 million in 2015.

Friday May 26

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ransomware - a malware that infects computers and restricts their access to files, often threatening permanent data destruction unless a ransom is paid - has reached epidemic proportions globally. "This is the new business model and it is growing at an extraordinary rate," says Marc van Zadelhoff, General Manager, IBM Security.

