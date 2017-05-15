Full scale of cyber attack 'could only become apparent' on return to work this morning
The full extent of the cyber attack which hit the NHS and businesses across the world may only be realised this morning when people return to work, it has been claimed. More than 200,000 victims in around 150 countries have been infected by the ransomware, which originated in the UK and Spain on Friday before spreading globally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC