Full scale of cyber attack 'could only become apparent' on return to work this morning

The full extent of the cyber attack which hit the NHS and businesses across the world may only be realised this morning when people return to work, it has been claimed. More than 200,000 victims in around 150 countries have been infected by the ransomware, which originated in the UK and Spain on Friday before spreading globally.

