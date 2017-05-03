For Spam's 39th Birthday, Here Are Some Things You Never Knew About Mass Email

Although this may not be something most people want to celebrate, it does mark an iconic moment in history: On May 3, 1978, the first ever spam email was sent. Before the real internet was even born and people were using ARPAnet to connect, Digital Equipment Corp. marketer Gary Thuerk blasted a sales message to 400 of the 2,600 users on ARPAnet at the time.

