Facebook's new filter will push pesky clickbait lower in your News Feed
The tech that keeps spam out of your inbox will soon be adapted to clickbait on Facebook - on Wednesday, the social media platform announced changes to the news feed algorithms that will put sensationalized and misleading headlines in front of fewer users. Facebook already penalizes pages that consistently post the misleading headlines, but now that penalty will begin to roll out on a post-by-post basis.
