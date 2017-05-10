Europol says cyber attack is of 'unpr...

Europol says cyber attack is of 'unprecedented level'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

The wave of cyber attacks wreaking havoc cross the globe is "at an unprecedented level", the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol has said. French carmaker Renault said this morning it was among those hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC