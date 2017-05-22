EternalRocks network worm uses 7 NSA hacking tools

While you won't be forgetting the WannaCry ransomware attack, it is likely you will be hearing a lot more about the alleged NSA-linked EternalBlue exploit and DoublePulsar backdoor as it seems a wide range of bad guys have them in their toyboxes. At least one person is leveraging seven leaked NSA hacking tools for a new EternalRocks network worm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.