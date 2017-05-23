Emojis Boost Email Engagement Email M...

Emojis Boost Email Engagement Email Marketing Daily a " 54 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Email subject lines containing emojis have a higher read rate than text-only messages, according to a study released Tuesday by Return Path, but selecting the correct emoticon is critical to earn the greatest return on investment. Emojis, or emoticons, give marketers an opportunity to stand out from a crowded inbox by using a digital icon recognizable to smartphone users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC