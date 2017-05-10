Do not be alarmed by the dog on the roof
In VR, everyone can hear you scream. If you had a gun pointed at your head and had to choose one, which of the following five companies would you eradicate from your life: Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, or Amazon? Which would come second? Here's a fun "quiz" by Farhad Manjoo in The New York Times today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|Tue
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC