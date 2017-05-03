Did Someone Just Share a Random Google Doc With You?
Journalists in newsrooms across the United States are swapping warnings about what appears to be a widespread phishing attack, sent via a particularly sneaky invitation to a fake Google Doc. The scope of the attack is not limited to news organizations, but appears to be spreading on a massive scale through people's contacts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC