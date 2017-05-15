Customer Update: Cyren Internet Security Detects, Blocks WannaCry Ransomware Worm Attack
Cyren's cloud security products fully protect customers and partners from all known variants of the WannaCry ransomware delivered over email or the web. Cyren customers are protectedi 1 2from all WannaCry variants and were protected from the initial malware outbreak by Cyren's SaaS email security gateway, web security gateway, and cloud sandboxing services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC