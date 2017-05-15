Customer Update: Cyren Internet Secur...

Customer Update: Cyren Internet Security Detects, Blocks WannaCry Ransomware Worm Attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Information Technology

Cyren's cloud security products fully protect customers and partners from all known variants of the WannaCry ransomware delivered over email or the web. Cyren customers are protectedi 1 2from all WannaCry variants and were protected from the initial malware outbreak by Cyren's SaaS email security gateway, web security gateway, and cloud sandboxing services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC