Company fined 40,000 for sending hundreds of thousands of spam texts

Concept Car Credit Limited, which is based in Radcliffe, has been issued with the penalty following an investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office. The investigation found the company, which offers both car finance and cars for sale, had broken the law about how firms can use people's details to send marketing texts.

