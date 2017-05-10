Canada spared from global cyberattack...

Canada spared from global cyberattack by fluke: expert

Yesterday

Atty Mashatan, a professor at Ryerson University 's School of Information Technology Management, said it was nothing more than a fluke that Canada appears to have been spared from Friday's ransomware attack that disrupted services in Russia, the U.S., Ukraine, Spain and India. Attacks like this one, dubbed " WannaCry " for the "WannaCrypt" technology used to execute it, happen when a type of software seizes control of a computer, encrypting its contents and rendering them inaccessible.

