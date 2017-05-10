Bulk Add Addresses to Safe and Blocke...

Bulk Add Addresses to Safe and Blocked Senders Lists

An administrator wanted to know if he could set up global safe and blocked lists for distribution to his users. Yes, you have two options: you can add domains and addresses to the safe or blocked lists in the Exchange admin center or you can add addresses to the user's Junk mail lists in Outlook.

