Arizona Management Systems Principles Improve State...

Arizona CIO Morgan Reed says that the lean initiatives already completed - like slashing the timeline for help desk tickets from an average of around 20 days to four hours and making the state's hiring process largely paperless - have improved morale and outcomes. It's been more than four-and-a-half years since former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer established the state's Government Transformation Office , tasked with helping agencies design processes to improve their performance.

