39 Years Ago The World's First Spam Was Sent

An anonymous reader write: Wednesday was the 39th anniversary of the world's first spam , sent by Gary Thuerk, a marketer for Massachusetts' Digital Equipment Corporation in 1978 to over 300 users on Arpanet. It was written in all capital letters , and its body began with 273 more email addresses that wouldn't fit in the header.

