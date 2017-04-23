Tycoon's Facebook, Twitter Accounts Suspended Amid Corruption Claims
Guo has used Western social media to trumpet his accusations, but both his Facebook and Twitter accounts have suffered temporary suspensions over the past week. Both companies, particularly Facebook , have come under fire in the past for their apparent willingness to collude with Chinese authorities , but in Guo's case Beijing or its sympathizers may have used the services' abuse reporting systems to temporarily silence him, rather than approaching the firms directly.
