Town Board rolls out new email policy

The Shelter Island Town Board last Friday unanimously adopted an email policy requiring that all such communications be retained for a minimum of six years and that hard copies of documents relating to deeds and decisions be permanently retained. Under the new policy: a All town-related emails should be conducted using an official's assigned email, but if an email should emanate from a personnel account, it needs to be forwarded to the official shelterislandtown.us account.

