Texas company buys Ann Arbor's Greenview Data for $6.5 million

The shadowy world of hacking and data threats will have some a better watchdog with the acquisition of Ann Arbor-based Greenview Data by Texas security technology company Zix. The Dallas-based company acquired Greenview Data as part of a $6.5 million deal that officials say will benefit thousands of customers who use services like email encryption, antivirus, anti-spam and email archiving.

