Spam messages account for 15% SMS sent globally -Truecaller
DESPITE global regulations, a latest study by Truecaller, a caller identification application, has revealed that spam SMS accounts for 15 percent of all SMS messages sent globally. Accordingly, this represents 1.2 trillion spam messages each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC