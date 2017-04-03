Security Shares Tips To Stay Safe This Tax Season
Between December 2016 and February 2017, IBM X-Force researchers saw a 6,000 percent increase in tax-related spam emails. The researchers see this increase and other factors as evidence that cybercriminals are not slowing down their attacks in the days leading up to Tax Day 2017.
