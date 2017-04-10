Ransomware, Mac Malware Dominate Q1 T...

Ransomware, Mac Malware Dominate Q1 Threat Landscape

An analysis of the threat landscape in the first quarter of 2017 suggests that ransomware will continue to pose major problems for enterprises and individual users through the rest of the year. Organizations can also expect to see increased malware development activity targeting Apple Mac and Android systems and evolving methods for distributing malware via exploit kits, social engineering methods and spam email, Malwarebytes said in a report this week.

