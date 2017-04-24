Police warn about spam emails in the Bath area
Police are warning people in Bath to be on their guard after a number of people received spam emails saying they were due a tax return and asking for bank details. Some of the emails claim to be from courier companies FedEx or UPS, saying a parcel delivery is ready, and police are warning people to be particularly cautious about these.
