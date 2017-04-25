Here's a quick follow-up to my MacInTouch Challenges and Changes post several weeks ago: 1. Thanks to improved anti-spam measures, I have postponed requiring registration for posting in discussions . 2. I greatly appreciate the brief burst of support that folks provided, but it's clear that subscriptions alone simply cannot sustain the website, but only help to offset a large downturn from our primary revenue source.

