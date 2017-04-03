Ooops, don't blame your alder

Uh, if you sent an email to all alders and didn't get a reply . . . it may mean they never got it! I just received the following message from the City of Madison Chief Information Officer: April 3, 2017 Public Notification City Email Issue Affecting Messages Sent to "All Alders" Distribution The "All Alders" email distribution list was inadvertently disabled from the approximate period of March 10-31, 2017 for external senders.

