Oath may be the worst corporate name since Badcock Furniture

Want me to take the Oath? OK, here's my pledge: I will never stop mocking the new corporate name born of the AOL-Yahoo! merger: Oath. Tim Armstrong, the CEO of the existing AOL, revealed the new name in a tweet on Monday, and clearly didn't realize that his company had come up with the worst branding idea since AT&T adopted the Death Star as its logo.

