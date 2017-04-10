Lots of cans of spam

The arrest of Pyotr Levashov, the St Petersburg-based Russian national apprehended in Spain this week, was not linked with the alleged 'hacking' of the US election by Russia, but on the programmer's involvement in spamming. Early reports from newswire Reuters had suggested that one of the reasons why Levashov was arrested was over claims that he was involved in the supposed hacking of the US election.

