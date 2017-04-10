Kelihos Botnet Mastermind Arrested, DOJ Begins Takedown

Operational since 2012, the botnet was the brainchild of one of the world's most notorious cyber criminals, who was arrested in Spain last week. The US Department of Justice this week announced that it will aggressively pursue the masterminds behind the Kelihos botnet, a network of malicious internet-connected devices that have been sending spam emails and distributing malware since at least 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.