Feds: Leader Of Global Malware Operation Is Indicted In Connecticut

A notorious Russian hacker who federal authorities said flooded computers around the world with malicious programming was charged with running a massive cyber conspiracy in an indictment returned late this week by a federal grand jury in Bridgeport. Peter Yuryevich Levashov, known online as Peter Severa, is accused of running the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers he used to stuff inboxes with spam, steal secret financial data and spew malicious programming around the world.

