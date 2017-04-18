Fake Delta Airlines Receipt Packs Malware
A new phishing campaign is taking advantage of consumers at a time when many are booking summer plans. Researchers at Heimdal Security discovered spam emails disguised as Delta Airlines receipts are designed to trick victims into downloading malware.
