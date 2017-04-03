Diet-Pill Marketers Settle With FTC O...

Diet-Pill Marketers Settle With FTC Over Email Marketing and Weight Loss Claims

Read more: JD Supra

Colby Fox and his companies Tachht, Inc. and Teqqi, LLC recently settled a case with the Federal Trade Commission over an email marketing scheme and claims regarding the companies' diet pills. According to the FTC, which filed the proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, the defendants paid affiliate marketers to illegally send millions of spam emails to consumers from hacked email accounts, masquerading as notes from the consumers' family and friends.

