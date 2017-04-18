Craigslist Garners $60 Million Judgment against Radpad in Scraping Dispute
For years, craigslist has aggressively used technological and legal methods to prevent unauthorized parties from violating its terms of use by scraping, linking to or accessing user postings for their own commercial purposes. In its latest judicial victory, on April 13, 2017, craigslist obtained a $60.5 million judgment against Radpad on various claims relating to harvesting content from craigslist's site and sending unsolicited commercial emails to craigslist users.
