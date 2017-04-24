CEO a heartbrokena over users learning his company sells their email info
Unroll.me, which organizes your email inbox and filters out spam, is getting some collateral backlash after the New York Times published an article looking at Uber's business practices Sunday. The report revealed that Slice, a shopping app that bought Unroll.me in 2014, sells the email information of their users to Uber, specifically the anonymous Lyft receipts of customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC