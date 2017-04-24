CEO a heartbrokena over users learnin...

CEO a heartbrokena over users learning his company sells their email info

14 hrs ago

Unroll.me, which organizes your email inbox and filters out spam, is getting some collateral backlash after the New York Times published an article looking at Uber's business practices Sunday. The report revealed that Slice, a shopping app that bought Unroll.me in 2014, sells the email information of their users to Uber, specifically the anonymous Lyft receipts of customers.

