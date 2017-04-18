Another social bot bites the dust as ...

Another social bot bites the dust as Instagress closes at Instagram's request

Instagram has a few less fake comments today after the social media platform shut down Instagress , an automated Instagram bot, by request earlier this week. Liking and commenting on other images is a popular way to both attempt to gain new followers and drive up interaction on Instagram, and with Instagress, the platform automatically liked and commented on photos across the platform in hopes of doing just that.

