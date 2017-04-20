Advertising Law - April 2017
For going back on its promise to abide by the terms of a Federal Trade Commission order, Upromise will pay a $500,000 civil penalty to the agency. The membership reward service lets consumers earn cash-back rewards on certain purchases to help save for college or pay down student loans.
