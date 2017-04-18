A Facebook bot purge clobbered USA Today, and no one knows why
USA Today last week reported that Facebook was breaking up an "extensive fake account scam" targeting publisher pages with false "likes." The ruse apparently was intended to yield the scammers more friends they could later spam, and USA Today added that it was "among the publishers impacted."
