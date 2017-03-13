Wireless Carriers Warn FCC That Net N...

Wireless Carriers Warn FCC That Net Neutrality For Texts Will Increase Spam

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

The Federal Communications Commission is weighing the benefits of protecting SMS text messaging under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, often referred to as the Open Internet rules, versus continuing to protect consumers from a potential bombardment of unwanted texts. If the FCC reclassifies SMS text messaging as a common carrier service under Title II, it will impose net neutrality rules, which would prevent Internet providers from blocking or throttling text message traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC