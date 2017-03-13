Wireless Carriers Warn FCC That Net Neutrality For Texts Will Increase Spam
The Federal Communications Commission is weighing the benefits of protecting SMS text messaging under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, often referred to as the Open Internet rules, versus continuing to protect consumers from a potential bombardment of unwanted texts. If the FCC reclassifies SMS text messaging as a common carrier service under Title II, it will impose net neutrality rules, which would prevent Internet providers from blocking or throttling text message traffic.
