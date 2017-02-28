When hate is the new normal: Another threat at Dallas' JCC, a swastika on Woodall Rodgers
No doubt you've heard by now, if you pay attention at all to the internet or television or radio: Another round of bomb threats went out Monday to at least 13 more Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League , bringing the number to ... what, 80, 90, 100 such threats since the beginning of the year? It's hard to track the figures. They aren't exactly accurate.
Add your comments below
