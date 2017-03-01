Warning over fake 'council tax refund' emails that could...
A new wave of fraudsters are trying to trick homeowners out of their life savings - by claiming they're due a refund on their council tax. The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau and security body Action Fraud are both urging customers to think twice before replying to any emails claiming to be from your local council - as it could end up costing you thousands of pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC